China Again Threatens US over Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Visit, Repositions Aircraft Carriers

China’s stance grew more hawkish on Tuesday after reports surfaced that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Monday, US and Taiwanese officials as well as news outlets said the Democrat could land in Taipei on Tuesday evening.

China warned the US once more on Tuesday morning that the Chinese government will hold the US accountable for any developments which would hurt its sovereignty.

“What I can tell you is that the US will be held liable and pay the price for hurting China’s sovereignty and security interests,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Global Times editor Hu Xijin, who earlier threatened that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will shoot down Pelosi’s aircraft if it enters Taiwanese airspace, said Beijing has prepared countermeasures.

Based on what I know, in response to Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, Beijing has formulated a series of countermeasures, including military actions. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 2, 2022

“Beijing has formulated a series of countermeasures, including military actions,” Xijin said, citing people familiar to him.

According to Global Times, military drills will be carried out in Bohai Sea and Guangdong Province between Tuesday and Saturday. The PLA also carried out a war drill last week as the Fujian Provincial Military Command shared footage of a live-fire exercise on Tuesday. They said the war drill was carried out to test ‘overall combat capability under complex conditions’.

Also in response to the US moving its warplanes and aircraft carriers, the PLA also reportedly shifted aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong.

Taiwanese media outlets also reported that four PLAAF jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes entered southwest ADIZ on Tuesday morning.

Taiwan retaliated by sending an aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF jets.

William Tseng, the Kuomintang (KMT) legislative caucus whip, said the meeting between US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese politicians will be held on Wednesday morning, news outlet Taiwan News reported.

Pelosi’s plane will land at Songshan Airport on Tuesday night and she is expected to stay overnight at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Xinyi District, Taipei City, news outlet Apple Daily reported.

The news agency also reported that Pelosi will meet the US House Speaker ahead of the meeting with the delegation on Wednesday morning. After the meeting, Pelosi and her delegation will head to South Korea after the meeting.

She met Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday morning in Kuala Lumpur and left in her SUV cordoned by her motorcade.

