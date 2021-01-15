News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»China Allows Entry To WHO COVID-19 Probe Member After Negative Test
1-MIN READ

China Allows Entry To WHO COVID-19 Probe Member After Negative Test

China Allows Entry To WHO COVID-19 Probe Member After Negative Test

China said on Friday that it has arranged for the entry of one British expert from World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID19 probe team after retesting negative for the disease.

BEIJING: China said on Friday that it has arranged for the entry of one British expert from World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 probe team after re-testing negative for the disease.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing without clarifying when the expert will arrive.

Two members of a WHO-led team that arrived on Thursday in the city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the WHO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...