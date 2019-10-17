China Appeals to Washington for Quick End to Trade Tariff War
Donald Trump agreed Friday to delay a planned tariff hike and said Beijing would buy American exports. But the two sides have yet to put the deal on paper.
Representative Image.
Beijing: China's government has appealed to Washington to negotiate a quick end to their tariff war but gave no indication what additional steps Beijing might want to see before it carries out what President Donald Trump says is a promise to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods.
A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday achieving "phased results" would restore business confidence and help to stabilize the global economy.
Gao gave no indication whether Beijing wanted additional negotiations or the lifting of punitive tariffs already in place before it starts purchases.
