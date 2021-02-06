Trying to Position Itself as Leader in Health Diplomacy, China Approves Second Domestic Covid-19 Vaccine

Sinovac on Saturday said that China has approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine, that was was being recently tried in Brazil.

Officials in Brazil's São Paulo, where a prominent medical research institute carried out a large study of the vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac, had in January said the inoculation had an efficacy rate of 78%.

The vaccine prevented all participants from developing serious and mild complications from the virus, officials said, calling it a highly effective preventive tool.

A New York Times report had last month stated that in anticipation of approval, the vaccine, called CoronaVac, has already been shipped around the world as countries prepare for mass inoculation campaigns. Sinovac has sold more than 300 million doses, mostly to low- and middle-income countries, accounting for about half of the total doses that China says vaccine-makers were capable of producing in 2020, based on an analysis of company statements and media reports.

China has set its sights on supplying the developing world with a COVID-19 vaccine, in a push to position itself as a leader in health diplomacy after its failures in the early days of the outbreak. It also wants to burnish its credentials in science by becoming a major player in the global vaccine business.