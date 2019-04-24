English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Arrests Former Interpol Chief on Bribery Charge
The ruling Communist Party's disciplinary committee said last month that an investigation found Meng Hongwei was guilty of serious legal violations. He was expelled from the party and from public office.
Head of International Police Organization (Interpol) Meng Hongwei. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing: China has formally arrested former Interpol President Meng Hongwei on suspicion of accepting bribes.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced the indictment on Wednesday.
Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was cut short when he was detained by Chinese authorities last October.
At the time, he was also one of China's vice ministers of public security.
The ruling Communist Party's disciplinary committee said last month that an investigation found Meng was guilty of serious legal violations. He was expelled from the party and from public office.
A party statement accused Meng of abusing his power to satisfy his family's "extravagant lifestyle."
