1-MIN READ

China-backed AIIB Approves $500 Million Loan for Pakistan's Covid-19 Response

Image for representation.

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $500 million to help Pakistan battle the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Thursday.

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen protection for vulnerable groups, bolster the health care system, and help small businesses amid the economic downturn, the bank said in a statement.

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

