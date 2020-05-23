WORLD

1-MIN READ

'China Betrayed Hong Kong': Former Guv Says West Should Fooling Itself Over Beijing's Illusions

Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File photo

Britain has a "moral, economic and legal" duty to stand up for Hong Kong, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.

"The Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China," Patten was quoted as saying by The Times newspaper. Britain has a "moral, economic and legal" duty to stand up for Hong Kong, he said.

"What we are seeing is a new Chinese dictatorship," Patten said. "We should stop being fooled that somehow at the end of the all the kowtowing there’s this great pot of gold waiting for us. It’s always been an illusion."


