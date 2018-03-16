English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Blacklists 17 Army Deserters, Curtails Their Rights
According to state-run Global Times, the 17 men have been sent home and they have been blacklisted on China's social credit system.
In this file photo, soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march with their weapons during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China.
Beijing: China has punished 17 army deserters, blacklisting them from using the social credit system, limiting their rights to travel abroad and seek employment in the government, according to a media report said on Friday.
These men had enlisted themselves in the army but were unable to handle the tough and strict life. They tried to quit multiple times before being expelled from the force, the state-run Global Times reported.
The 17 men, who were enlisted and later quit the army, have been sent home, it said, adding that they have been blacklisted on China's social credit system.
Their rights have been limited to travel abroad, work as government officials.
Blacklisting would also affect their ability to buy real estate and their travel rights, including booking plane tickets, travel in high-class trains and stay in star-rated hotels, the report said.
"Many of these young people are the only child in their family, growing up in gilded cages and unable to bear hardships in the army," Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University in Beijing told the Global Times.
"As military discipline becomes stricter, training has become harder," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Also Watch
These men had enlisted themselves in the army but were unable to handle the tough and strict life. They tried to quit multiple times before being expelled from the force, the state-run Global Times reported.
The 17 men, who were enlisted and later quit the army, have been sent home, it said, adding that they have been blacklisted on China's social credit system.
Their rights have been limited to travel abroad, work as government officials.
Blacklisting would also affect their ability to buy real estate and their travel rights, including booking plane tickets, travel in high-class trains and stay in star-rated hotels, the report said.
"Many of these young people are the only child in their family, growing up in gilded cages and unable to bear hardships in the army," Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University in Beijing told the Global Times.
"As military discipline becomes stricter, training has become harder," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kagiso Rabada's Ban Hearing Scheduled for March 19
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures