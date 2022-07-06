China-bound SpiceJet Freight Flight Returns To Kolkata After Takeoff Due To Faulty Weather Radar

A SpiceJet cargo plane bound for China’s Chongqing returned to Kolkata on Tuesday after finding its weather radar was faulty.

“On July 05, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC decided to return back to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,” the SpiceJet statement said.

The SpiceJet freighter aircraft of Boeing 737 was scheduled to fly from Kolkata to Chongqing but its flight was cut short due to the malfunction.

This is the eighth such incident that has affected the airliner’s operations. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi which was bound for Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to its indicator light malfunctioning.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the flight’s crew detected an unusual reduction in fuel quantity from the left tank of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft while it was mid-air.

The DGCA has ordered a probe into the incidents.

On the same day another SpiceJet aircraft did a priority landing in Mumbai after its Kandla-Mumbai flight developed cracks on its windshield mid-air.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight headed to Jabalpur was forced to return to Delhi after smoke filled up its cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude. The DGCA later said that the smoke filled the plan due to an oil leakage in one of the engines of the Q400 aircraft.

In June, one of its aircrafts flying passengers from Patna to Delhi made an emergency landing after it caught fire soon after taking off with at least 185 passengers.

SpiceJet is a low cost flight that flies on 250 routes which includes 38 international routes. It has 214 daily passenger flights, 145 cargo destinations (including 93 catering to international destinations) and has a fleet size of almost 100 airplanes.

But in recent months, the series of technical difficulties while its planes are mid-air has created concern among flyers regarding the safety of the flights in their fleet.

At least 14 people were also injured earlier in May when SpiceJet Boeing B737-800 aircraft ferrying passengers from Mumbai and Durgapur witnessed severe turbulence. Two passengers were admitted to the ICU.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

