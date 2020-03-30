WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Building Makeshift Hospital for Pakistan to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Police officers check identity cards of commuters before letting them cross a checkpoint during a partial lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, March 24, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Police officers check identity cards of commuters before letting them cross a checkpoint during a partial lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, March 24, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,664 while the death toll stood at 18, health officials said on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is increasing.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Share this:

China, which has sent medical teams and supplies to Pakistan where coronavirus cases are increasing steadily, said on Monday it was building a makeshift hospital there to treat COVID-19 patients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,664 while the death toll stood at 18, health officials said on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is increasing.

"Recently, the pandemic is also spreading in Pakistan. We totally relate to what they are experiencing," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here.

"The Chinese government has donated supplies such as testing kits, masks, protective suits and ventilators to Pakistan. And we will also help Pakistan to set up adhoc makeshift hospital. Last week this hospital has been put into construction," she said.

China had built two major makeshift hospitals with 2,300 bed capacity in Wuhan in early February at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Hua said China has invited Pakistan to attend the video conference on COVID-19 and a medical expert team is in Islamabad.

On Saturday, a special plane from China carrying a team of eight medical experts and relief assistance arrived in Pakistan. Besides airlifting supplies, China also sent medical supplies to Pakistan through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to fight the steadily increasing coronavirus case there.

A truck full of five ventilators, 2,000 safety apparel, 20,000 medical masks and 24,000 nucleic acid testing kits were sent from Khunjrab Pass to the Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to official media here.

In addition, many friendly sister cities and provinces in China also donated the epidemic response and control materials to Pakistan and they are also joined by Red Cross Society and many enterprises help is on the way, Hua said.

"Going forward, we will continue to provide our best help to Pakistan if necessary," she said.


"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friends. We have fine tradition of lending each other support and mutual assistance in the time of adversary," she said.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited Beijing on March 16 and met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other leaders to "show solidarity" as China battled coronavirus at home.

Pakistan also did not evacuate its over 1,000 nationals stuck in the coronavirus hit Wuhan despite their desperate pleas, stating that China has promised to look after them.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story