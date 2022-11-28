China Builds 26-Storey Skyscraper to Farm Pigs, Meet Annual Pork Demand: Report

China has built a 26-storey-tall skyscraper which will be used for slaughtering pigs near Ezhou in Hubei province, news agency the Guardian reported.

This is the largest single-building pig farm in the world and can slaughter at least 1.2 million pigs a year.

The building was constructed to meet China’s demand for pork which is the most popular source for protein in the country.

The skyscraper started production in October when it admitted its first 3,700 female pigs into the farm. The company that built the facility is Hubei Zhongxin Kaiwei Modern Farming.

The officials of the company say that they invested in the pig farm and entered the agricultural sector because it is promising and also because they used their own materials to build the skyscraper, the company’s manager Jin Lin told news agency the Guardian.

Zhongxin Kaiwei is a cement investor and they have multiple cement factories in provinces such as Hebei and Henan.

The sty skyscrapers will provide a total area of 800,000 sq metres of space which can house up to 650,000 animals.

There are also 30,000 automatic feeding spots which will feed the animals at the click of a button from a central control room and it also has gas, temperature and ventilation-controlled conditions.

The total cost of the farm is 4bn yuan.

Zhongxin Kaiwei said it will treat the waste from the pigs to generate biogas that can be used for power generation and heating water inside.

The people employed at the farm will be required to undergo multiple rounds of disinfection and testing before receiving the clearance until their next break.

The break times are once a week.

The locals living near the skyscrapers told the Guardian that the farm could lead to an odour issue.

China consumes half of all the world’s pork and is taking steps to upgrade production after more than 100 million pigs died due to African swine fever (ASF) between 2018 and 2020.

Experts speaking to the news agency said such facilities can reduce the risk of spread of diseases from wild animals to domesticated animals but in case an animal falls sick inside the farm, the outbreak will spread like wildfire.

“The higher density of animals, the higher risk of infectious pathogen spread and amplification, as well as potential for mutation,” Dirk Pfeiffer, chair professor at One Health at City University of Hong Kong was quoted as saying by news agency the Guardian.

