Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

China Calls on US to 'Stop Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea to Avoid 'New Uncertainties'

The United States did not immediately respond, but has accused China of militarizing the South China Sea.

Reuters

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
China Calls on US to 'Stop Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea to Avoid 'New Uncertainties'
Image for representation. Reuters.

Bangkok: China, during defense talks in Bangkok on Monday, called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding "new uncertainties" over Taiwan, underscoring tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe called on U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper to "stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea," said Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

The United States did not immediately respond, but has accused China of militarizing the South China Sea. Esper said on Sunday Beijing was "increasingly resorting to coercion and intimidation to advance its strategic objectives" in the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram