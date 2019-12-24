Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
China Calls on US to Take Immediate Action on North Korea Accords
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his government has urged Washington to take concrete steps to deliver what has been agreed on with North Korea in Singapore.
File photo of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi . (Image : Reuters)
Washington: China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last year's summit in Singapore.
"China calls on US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage DPRK & US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People's Daily in comments relayed on Twitter by the foreign ministry.
North Korea warned Washington earlier this month of a possible "Christmas gift" after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Here's Why OTT Platforms in India Prefer to Drop Web Series on a Friday
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!