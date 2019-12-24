Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

China Calls on US to Take Immediate Action on North Korea Accords

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his government has urged Washington to take concrete steps to deliver what has been agreed on with North Korea in Singapore.

Reuters

Updated:December 24, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
China Calls on US to Take Immediate Action on North Korea Accords
File photo of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi . (Image : Reuters)

Washington: China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last year's summit in Singapore.

"China calls on US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage DPRK & US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People's Daily in comments relayed on Twitter by the foreign ministry.

North Korea warned Washington earlier this month of a possible "Christmas gift" after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal.

