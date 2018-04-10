English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Challenges US Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs at WTO
China claims the duties of 25 percent and 10 percent on imports of its steel and aluminium products violate international trade rules.
Representative image
Geneva: Beijing has requested dispute consultations with the United States at the World Trade Organization over US tariffs slapped on imports of Chinese steel and alumium products, according to a WTO document published Tuesday.
China's representative to the world trade body has requested "consultations" with Washington over its decision to impose "additional ad valorem rate of duty on imports of certain steel and alumium products," according to the document, which stated that the complaint was filed on April 5.
US President Donald Trump decided in March to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, primarily to target China.
China claims the duties of 25 percent and 10 percent on imports of its steel and aluminium products violate international trade rules.
The Chinese "request for consultations", which marks the first step in a full-blown legal challenge at the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, is part of an escalating trade confrontation between Washington and Beijing.
Early last week, Washington also published a list of $50 billion in Chinese goods to be hit by tariffs over what Washington says is widespread theft of intellectual property and technology.
China quickly launched a challenge against those proposed tariffs, also requesting that the WTO organise consultations.
Beijing also retaliated by unveiling planned levies on $50 billion worth of major US exports including soybeans, cars and small aircraft.
But Trump hit back again late Thursday, instructing trade officials to consider tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports.
Also Watch
China's representative to the world trade body has requested "consultations" with Washington over its decision to impose "additional ad valorem rate of duty on imports of certain steel and alumium products," according to the document, which stated that the complaint was filed on April 5.
US President Donald Trump decided in March to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, primarily to target China.
China claims the duties of 25 percent and 10 percent on imports of its steel and aluminium products violate international trade rules.
The Chinese "request for consultations", which marks the first step in a full-blown legal challenge at the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, is part of an escalating trade confrontation between Washington and Beijing.
Early last week, Washington also published a list of $50 billion in Chinese goods to be hit by tariffs over what Washington says is widespread theft of intellectual property and technology.
China quickly launched a challenge against those proposed tariffs, also requesting that the WTO organise consultations.
Beijing also retaliated by unveiling planned levies on $50 billion worth of major US exports including soybeans, cars and small aircraft.
But Trump hit back again late Thursday, instructing trade officials to consider tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|48
|37
|41
|126
|2
|England
|24
|28
|21
|73
|4
|Canada
|8
|19
|15
|42
|5
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|6
|Wales
|8
|8
|5
|21
|7
|South Africa
|8
|6
|5
|19
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|2
|8
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto