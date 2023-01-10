First Covid Wave Past its Peak in Several Cities, Chinese Officials Claim, Share Predictions for 2nd Wave

Chinese authorities on Monday said that major cities including capital Beijing have passed the first peak of Covid-19 and the number of patients in fever clinics have also fallen across many regions.

State-run Chinese news outlet the Global Times in a piece said Beijing, Chongqing, Henan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Sichuan and Hainan are past the first peak of Covid-19. It also said that residents in Beijing have passed the infection peak while developing new community-wide immunity.

“Beijing has passed the infection peak with new community-wide immunity already built up,” Beijing’s acting mayor Yin Yong told another state-run Chinese media outlet CCTV.

Yong, however, said that the government has not become complacent and continues to take responsibility even though it has downgraded the classification of Covid from Class A to Class B. He said that close attention is being paid to monitoring of new mutations of the virus.

Officials in China said that the city continues to face the difficult task of treating severe cases.

Along with Beijing, Central China’s Henan and East China’s Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality and Sichuan Province, as well as in South China’s Guangdong and Hainan provinces claimed that infections have reached a peak.

Officials from these cities claimed that the number of people visiting fever clinics rose in early December and infections reached a peak on December 27. They told the Global Times that the peak arrived later in rural areas.

Chinese officials said they expect the second wave of cases to reach its height between May and June in 2023. They told the news outlet that during the second wave of cases they expect 50% people to be infected but with milder symptoms.

However, there are fears in the global healthcare community that China could be fudging its Covid data. Even though the Global Times report claimed that Henan has reached its peak, an earlier report by the AFP points out that almost 90% of people in China’s third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19.

The figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected, as Henan is the third most populous province in China.

There are concerns that China is underreporting the number of infected and deaths and hiding the real data. There are fears that many citizens are suffering from respiratory issues.

Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission (NHC), last week said 8% of Covid-19 patients have developed pneumonia. Her admission comes after several citizens pointed out a growing number of pneumonia cases around them.

Jaio also said that ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities many small towns and rural areas see spikes in emergency visits to hospitals and severe cases.

