English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Cracks Whip on Negligent Officials to Fight Pollution
Earlier in May, president Xi Jimping had vowed to use the full might of the Communist Party to clean up the country's soil, sky and rivers.
Image for Representation (Photo: AP)
Shanghai: China is cracking down on officials who engage in perfunctory, or even fraudulent, environmental protection work as it bids to force local authorities to go the extra mile to fight pollution, the environment ministry said in notices issued this week.
Inspectors have been ordered to look out for examples of "perfunctory", "superficial" or "fraudulent" environmental rectifications, and will tackle bureaucratic box-ticking and actions that pursue form instead of substance.
China's four-year war on pollution has become a test of political loyalty for local officials, with President Xi Jinping vowing in May to use the full might of the Communist Party to clean up the country's soil, sky and rivers.
Inspectors have been combing the country in the last three weeks to see how authorities in China's 31 provinces and regions have handled thousands of environmental violations uncovered during a central government probe launched in 2015.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said 641 firms have already been fined a total of 58 million yuan ($8.92 million) in the first half of June for failing to properly rectify violations, with 58 people detained. A second round of inspections is under way.
In one example of the kind of violation uncovered, the ministry said on Thursday that the city of Qujing in southwest China's Yunnan province had failed to implement plans to treat and dispose of 328,000 tonnes of heavy metal residues produced by the Yunnan Luoping Zinc and Electricity Corp. The waste has contaminated upper reaches of the Pearl river.
Yunnan Luoping did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but vowed in a Thursday stock exchange filing to speed up its rectification work.
The MEE also accused authorities across China of fraudulently distorting pollution data, responding too slowly to pollution complaints and taking damaging "short cuts" to try to resolve problems.
Also Watch
Inspectors have been ordered to look out for examples of "perfunctory", "superficial" or "fraudulent" environmental rectifications, and will tackle bureaucratic box-ticking and actions that pursue form instead of substance.
China's four-year war on pollution has become a test of political loyalty for local officials, with President Xi Jinping vowing in May to use the full might of the Communist Party to clean up the country's soil, sky and rivers.
Inspectors have been combing the country in the last three weeks to see how authorities in China's 31 provinces and regions have handled thousands of environmental violations uncovered during a central government probe launched in 2015.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said 641 firms have already been fined a total of 58 million yuan ($8.92 million) in the first half of June for failing to properly rectify violations, with 58 people detained. A second round of inspections is under way.
In one example of the kind of violation uncovered, the ministry said on Thursday that the city of Qujing in southwest China's Yunnan province had failed to implement plans to treat and dispose of 328,000 tonnes of heavy metal residues produced by the Yunnan Luoping Zinc and Electricity Corp. The waste has contaminated upper reaches of the Pearl river.
Yunnan Luoping did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but vowed in a Thursday stock exchange filing to speed up its rectification work.
The MEE also accused authorities across China of fraudulently distorting pollution data, responding too slowly to pollution complaints and taking damaging "short cuts" to try to resolve problems.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister