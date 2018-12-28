China Customs Gives Green Light For US Rice Imports

China's customs administration announced on Friday it had approved US rice imports, a move that comes during a 90-day tariff truce between the two countries which are engaged in a bruising trade war.US rice that meets inspection and quarantine requirements will be allowed to enter the country, according to a notice by China's customs authority released on Friday and dated December 27.Requirements for US rice exporters include registration with the US Department of Agriculture and adherence to US and Chinese phytosanitary laws and regulations.The approval comes more than a year after the two countries agreed on a phytosanitary protocol that would allow US rice imports in China for the first time.Relations between China and the US have continued to thaw following a truce agreed by both leaders on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires.Earlier this month, China's major state-owned grain stockpiler said it had resumed buying US soybeans, and Beijing announced it would suspend extra tariffs added to US-made cars and auto parts starting January 1.On Thursday, China said that trade negotiators from China and the US are planning to meet in January for talks.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.