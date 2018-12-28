LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

China Customs Gives Green Light For US Rice Imports

The approval comes more than a year after the two countries agreed on a phytosanitary protocol that would allow US rice imports in China for the first time.

AFP

Updated:December 28, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China Customs Gives Green Light For US Rice Imports
Representative image (Reuters)
Beijing: China's customs administration announced on Friday it had approved US rice imports, a move that comes during a 90-day tariff truce between the two countries which are engaged in a bruising trade war.

US rice that meets inspection and quarantine requirements will be allowed to enter the country, according to a notice by China's customs authority released on Friday and dated December 27.

Requirements for US rice exporters include registration with the US Department of Agriculture and adherence to US and Chinese phytosanitary laws and regulations.

The approval comes more than a year after the two countries agreed on a phytosanitary protocol that would allow US rice imports in China for the first time.

Relations between China and the US have continued to thaw following a truce agreed by both leaders on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires.

Earlier this month, China's major state-owned grain stockpiler said it had resumed buying US soybeans, and Beijing announced it would suspend extra tariffs added to US-made cars and auto parts starting January 1.

On Thursday, China said that trade negotiators from China and the US are planning to meet in January for talks.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram