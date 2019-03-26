English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Destroys 30,000 World Maps Showing Arunachal Pradesh as Part of India: Report
China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet and routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting the state to highlight its stand.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Beijing: Customs officials in China have destroyed 30,000 world maps printed in the country for not mentioning Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan as part of its territory, according to a media report.
Arunachal is an integral part of India and polticial leaders visit the state from time to time, as they visit other parts of the country. India and China have so far held 21 rounds of talks to resolve the border dispute covering 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The destroyed maps were meant for export to an unspecified country, state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday.
Almost 30,000 "incorrect" world maps, showing Taiwan as a separate country and wrong depiction of the Sino-Indian border, were destroyed by the customs authorities in Qingdao, it said.
"What China did in the map market was absolutely legitimate and necessary, because sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most important things to a country. Both Taiwan and South Tibet are parts of China's territory which is sacred and inviolable based on the international law," Liu Wenzong, professor from the department of International Law of China Foreign Affairs University, said.
