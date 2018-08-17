English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Detains 18-Year-Old for Asking 'Why Taiwan Can't Be Called A Country'
The youth also wrote that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was his 'real father', police said in a statement, adding that what he wrote was against the law and 'profaned the people's feelings'.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Beijing: Police in China have detained a man who asked on social media what law prevented anyone from calling self-ruled Taiwan a country, questioning a fundamental principle of China's sovereignty.
Taiwan is China’s most sensitive diplomatic and political issue. Beijing views the democratic island as merely a wayward province and it has stepped up a campaign against the island as it tries to assert Chinese sovereignty.
Police in the northeastern city of Maanshan said an 18-year-old unemployed man, identified by the family name Yang, had used his Weibo social media account to post questions on a police Weibo, including: "What law says you can't call Taiwan a country?".
The youth also wrote that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was his "real father", police said in a statement, adding that what he wrote was against the law and "profaned the people's feelings".
Yang, who police said had previously been warned for making "bad comments" online, had confessed his crimes and had been detained on suspicion of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, they said.
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists. Beijing has begun ordering foreign companies to label Taiwan as part of China on their websites and is excluding Taiwan from as many international forums as it can.
