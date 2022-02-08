China Encroached Into Nepal’s Territory: Report

Nepal claimed that China encroached into its territory according to a Nepal government report, news agency BBC reported. The report was leaked to the news agency and remains unpublished. The report outlines that China trespassed in the district of Humla, situated in the western part of Nepal. The report was released after a commission was setup last September to probe the border dispute in territories in the Humla district.

Claims were also made that China built several series of buildings in the area. A group of representatives were sent by the Nepalese government to Humla to check the claims. The team of representatives consisted of police personnel and government representatives. The representatives later found out that China constructed buildings in the area but those were on the Chinese side of the border.

The Nepal government report seen by the BBC highlighted that Chinese forces intimidated Nepalese farmers by limiting grazing. The Chinese forces also restricted religious activity in Lalungjong, a place along the border. Humla is close to Mount Kailash which is a revered holy site for both Hindus and Buddhists.

China was quick to deny all accusations. “There is no dispute at all. It is hoped that the Nepali people will not be misled with false individual reports,” the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu said in a response to BBC’s query. The BBC also citing people familiar with the developments said that Nepal took up the matter with China but remains tightlipped regarding the Chinese response.

Nepal political outfit Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan also submitted a memorandum to the UN office in Kathmandu, the US embassy, the European Union Representative in Nepal, the Russian, Chinese, and Indian embassies citing that China encroached into Nepalese territory earlier this week. The outfit contested the finding that the buildings were constructed on the Chinese side as mentioned above and said that they were built on Nepalese side of the border.

Similar to the report the BBC has accessed, the outfit also claims that not only buildings but a fence along the border, a canal and a road on the Nepalese side of the border was constructed.

