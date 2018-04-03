GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
China Formally Notifies the WTO of Retaliatory Tariffs Against US

China has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 US products, including pork, nuts and ethanol, in response to US duties on aluminium and steel, a WTO document showed.

Reuters

Updated:April 3, 2018, 10:29 PM IST
Geneva: China has notified the World Trade Organization it is imposing $611.5 million worth of retaliatory tariffs on $2.75 billion worth of US imports including pork, nuts and ethanol in response to US duties on aluminium and steel, a WTO document showed.

The document, dated last Thursday but posted only after the Easter public holidays, came after China said late on Sunday it has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, escalating a dispute between the world's biggest economies.

China has fulfilled its legal duty to notify the WTO and other member states of its retaliatory measures.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
