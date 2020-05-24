WORLD

1-MIN READ

China Gets 3 New Coronavirus Cases Day After Reporting None Since Pandemic Start

A woman wearing a face mask and a plastic raincoat is seen on a street after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters)

Friday was the first time China had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

  • Reuters SHANGHAI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
China recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 23, following the first day with no new cases since the outbreak began, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases, two were imported while one was a local transmission, the NHC said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus increased to 36 from 28 a day earlier, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,974 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.


