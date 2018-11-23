English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Halts Bridge Construction After 6,000 Critically Endangered Fish Die
The fish were bred at an aquafarm in Jingzhou. Their deaths were attributed to the "shocks, noises and changes of water sources" brought about by the bridge project.
A man collects dead sturgeons at a pond in Xinxing town, southwest China's Sichuan province (Representative Image/Reuters)
Loading...
Shanghai: China has halted construction of a bridge in the province of Hubei after it was said to have caused the death of around 6,000 critically endangered Chinese sturgeon, the China Daily said, citing the agriculture ministry.
An investigation team found the construction project in the city of Jingzhou had illegally encroached on a protected national nature reserve, the paper said.
The fish were bred at an aquafarm in Jingzhou. Their deaths were attributed to the "shocks, noises and changes of water sources" brought about by the bridge project.
The Chinese sturgeon is on the brink of extinction as a result of pollution, overfishing and the construction of massive hydroelectric dams along the Yangtze river.
Overdevelopment of the river has also decimated the population of the native Yangtze porpoise and caused the extinction of the baiji dolphin, known as the "Yangtze mermaid".
A total of 1,085 animals and plants native to China are listed on the global red list of "threatened" species compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
According to a report published last year by a group of Chinese non-governmental organisations, 738 of the protected species saw their numbers decline from 2000 to 2015, with only 102 seeing improvements over the period.
An investigation team found the construction project in the city of Jingzhou had illegally encroached on a protected national nature reserve, the paper said.
The fish were bred at an aquafarm in Jingzhou. Their deaths were attributed to the "shocks, noises and changes of water sources" brought about by the bridge project.
The Chinese sturgeon is on the brink of extinction as a result of pollution, overfishing and the construction of massive hydroelectric dams along the Yangtze river.
Overdevelopment of the river has also decimated the population of the native Yangtze porpoise and caused the extinction of the baiji dolphin, known as the "Yangtze mermaid".
A total of 1,085 animals and plants native to China are listed on the global red list of "threatened" species compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
According to a report published last year by a group of Chinese non-governmental organisations, 738 of the protected species saw their numbers decline from 2000 to 2015, with only 102 seeing improvements over the period.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...