China Hits Back at UN Rights Chief on Hong Kong Legislation

China said on Friday that "improper" remarks by the United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet regarding the national security legislation proposed for Hong Kong "grossly interfere in China's sovereignty and internal affairs".

Earlier on Friday, Bachelet issued a statement saying that any new national security laws imposed on Hong Kong "must fully comply with China's human rights obligations" and international treaties protecting civil and political freedoms.

Hours later, China's mission to the U.N. in Geneva said in a statement: "These remarks grossly interfere in China's sovereignty and internal affairs and violate the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, to which China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition.

Solemn representations have been made to the High Commissioner and her Office." Legislation on national security "falls within the sovereignty of a State", it added.