Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

China Holding Taiwanese Man Said to Have Photographed Police Near Hong Kong Border

Lee Meng-chu is under investigation on suspicion of engaging in criminal activity harmful to national security, said Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office. He did not provide further details.

Associated Press

Updated:September 11, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China Holding Taiwanese Man Said to Have Photographed Police Near Hong Kong Border
File photo of Lee Meng-chu
Loading...

Beijing: China confirmed Wednesday it was detaining a Taiwanese man who reportedly sent back photos of Chinese paramilitary police massing equipment near the Hong Kong border last month.

Lee Meng-chu is under investigation on suspicion of engaging in criminal activity harmful to national security, said Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office. He did not provide further details.

Lee went missing on Aug. 20 after he sent photos of paramilitary police to the mayor of Fangliao, a small fishing community in southern Taiwan. The mayor, Archer Chen, said he tried to call Lee later in the day but couldn't get through.

Lee often traveled to China and was a volunteer consultant for the township to help promote its international affairs, Chen said.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency has reported Lee apparently sent photos to his brother, too.

The paramilitary police drills in Shenzhen fueled speculation that China might use its People's Armed Police to crush pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory. Shenzhen lies just over Hong Kong's border with mainland China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram