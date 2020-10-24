China Illegally Occupies Nepal's Land at Many Places, India's Intelligence Agencies Sound Alert

China has illegally occupied Nepal's land at several places spreading over seven bordering districts and Indian intelligence agencies have sounded an alert in New Delhi.

The agencies have flagged that Beijing is fast moving forward and further pushing Nepali boundaries by encroaching more and more landmass. "The actual scenario could be worse as the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) is trying to shield the expansionist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," an internal intelligence agency report pointed out.

The report also talked about the Survey Department of Nepal flagging China's attempts to grab land before Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli which was ignored.

It stated that Nepali districts which are victims of China's land-grabbing plan includes Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha and Rasuwa.

China has pushed the international boundary 1,500 metres towards Nepal in Dolakha including pushing the boundary pillar Number 57 in the Korlang area in Dolakha, which was previously located at top of Korlang.

Similar to Dolakha, China has relocated Boundary Pillar Numbers 35, 37 and 38 in Gorkha district and Boundary Pillar Number 62 in Nampa Bhanjyang in Solukhumbu.

The first three pillars were located in Rui village and areas of Tom River.

Though Nepal's official map shows the village as a part of Nepali territory and citizens of the village have been paying taxes to Nepal government, China had occupied the region and merged it with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China in 2017.

Numerous houses that used to be a part of Nepal have been now taken over by China and assimilated into the Chinese territory.

The Nepal Ministry of Agriculture also recently came up with a report highlighting multiple cases of land grabbing by China.

The ministry reported about China's occupation of Nepali land in at least 11 places falling under four Nepali districts.

Most of the areas occupied in these districts are catchment areas of rivers, including areas of Bhagdare river in Humla, Karnali river, Sanjen river, and Lemde river in Rasuwa; Bhurjug river, Kharane river, and Jambu river in Sindhupalchowk, Bhotekoshi river and Samjug river in Sankhuwasabha; Kamkhola river and Arun river.

Interestingly, sources in the intelligence agencies flagged that Nepal has refrained itself from going ahead with the border talks with China since 2005 as the Nepali government does not want to offend China by reclaiming their land.