Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said the situation at China-India border is stable at the moment and the two sides should view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective.

Weidong further said that the both India and China should implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries and strengthen communication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in a statement.

“The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment, and is switching from emergency response to normalized management and control. The two sides should stand high and look far, view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective, implement the important consensus between the two countries’ leaders,” the statement said.

The remarks of the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister came during an interaction with Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on January 18 (Wednesday).

“China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development. China’s development has bright prospects, and will bring new opportunities to India and all other countries in the world and present the world with more certainties and stabilizing factors,” it further said.

Beijing also called India a major developing country and an emerging economy and said that China attaches great importance to China-India relations.

“India, with multiple identities such as an ancient civilization, a major developing country and a major emerging economy, is an important neighboring country of China, and China always attaches great importance to China-India relations,” the statement added.

Sun Weidong took the position of deputy foreign minister of China in November last year after completing his tenure in India as Chinese Ambassador for three years.

The statement said that Sun met with Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and briefed on the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Since April 2020, India and China had several rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

