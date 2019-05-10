English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Indicts Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei on Bribery Charges
Earlier, the ruling Communist Party's disciplinary committee said an investigation found that Meng abused his power in order to satisfy his family's 'extravagant lifestyle.'
Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Beijing: Chinese prosecutors indicted former Interpol president Meng Hongwei on Friday on charges of accepting bribes, the latest development in a case that began with his disappearance while on a journey to Beijing.
The announcement from the prosecutor's office in the northeastern city of Tianjin said Meng had abused his positions, including as a vice minister of public security and head of the maritime police to "illegaly accept cash and property in return for performing favors for others."
"The amounts were especially huge," the statement said.
Earlier, the ruling Communist Party's disciplinary committee said an investigation found that Meng abused his power in order to satisfy his family's "extravagant lifestyle."
Meng was formally arrested last month after being expelled from public office and the party. While serving at Interpol, Meng retained his title as a vice minister of public security.
Elected president of the international police organization in 2016, Meng had his four-year term cut short when he disappeared into custody after traveling to China from the body's headquarters in France at the end of September. Interpol was not informed and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng's whereabouts.
There are suspicions he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has carried out a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption and perceived disloyalty that observers say is calculated to strengthen party control while bringing down potential challengers to his authority.
Meng's wife has accused Chinese authorities of lying and questioned whether her husband was still alive. Grace Meng has remained in France with their two boys since her husband's detention.
The announcement from the prosecutor's office in the northeastern city of Tianjin said Meng had abused his positions, including as a vice minister of public security and head of the maritime police to "illegaly accept cash and property in return for performing favors for others."
"The amounts were especially huge," the statement said.
Earlier, the ruling Communist Party's disciplinary committee said an investigation found that Meng abused his power in order to satisfy his family's "extravagant lifestyle."
Meng was formally arrested last month after being expelled from public office and the party. While serving at Interpol, Meng retained his title as a vice minister of public security.
Elected president of the international police organization in 2016, Meng had his four-year term cut short when he disappeared into custody after traveling to China from the body's headquarters in France at the end of September. Interpol was not informed and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng's whereabouts.
There are suspicions he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has carried out a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption and perceived disloyalty that observers say is calculated to strengthen party control while bringing down potential challengers to his authority.
Meng's wife has accused Chinese authorities of lying and questioned whether her husband was still alive. Grace Meng has remained in France with their two boys since her husband's detention.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bride Recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Australian Team to Visit Gallipoli Peninsula Ahead of World Cup
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- IPL 2019 | Cheerleaders Bear Challenge of India's Strict Cricket Tradition
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results