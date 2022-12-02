CHANGE LANGUAGE
China Initiates 'Emergency' Level Censorship over Zero-Covid Protests: Report

December 02, 2022

Police officers stand guard as people protest COVID-19 restrictions and hold a vigil to commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi in Beijing, China

The censorship directive, from China’s cyberspace administration, announced a 'Level I Internet Emergency Response, which is the highest level of content management'

Chinese authorities have initiated the highest “emergency response” level of censorship, which includes a crackdown on VPNs and other methods of bypassing online censorship, a report has claimed.

The crackdown, including the tracking and questioning of protesters, comes days after unprecedented protests against the country’s zero-Covid policy across the country, The Guardian reported.

The report quoting leaked directives revealed authorities’ specific concerns about the growing interest among citizens in circumventing China’s so-called “Great Firewall”.

China was gripped last weekend by widespread protests not seen in decades, with hundreds taking to the streets across the country to demand an end to crippling Covid lockdowns.

The demonstrations have been strictly censored, but protesters and other citizens have this week used VPNs to access non-Chinese news and social media apps that are banned in China. The directives, from China’s cyberspace administration, announced a “Level I Internet Emergency Response, which is the highest level of content management”.

The report said that the directive ordered managers to take a “hands-on approach” and strengthen content management to identify, deal and report information about what it termed “offline disturbances” and “recent high-profile events in various provinces”.

Though China further eased Covid restrictions on Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules, it has moved swiftly to smother the rallies, deploying a heavy police presence while boosting online censorship and surveillance of the population.

“Pernicious political slogans appeared in Shanghai; college and university students held conspicuous political gatherings; smears by foreign media increased; and various websites have strengthened their content management,” the directive listed as examples of incidents that need to be controlled.

China’s ruling Communist Party has for long relied on a playbook of arrests, surveillance and censorship to quash dissent and exert its control.

Security officials identify and round up those whom they consider instigators or leaders, monitor the movements of would-be critics and purge public platforms of information that would galvanize others, a report in The New York Times said.

The faltering of its censorship system signals a new challenge for the party as it faces more open opposition than it has in a generation.

