China Issues Rare Rebuke to Russia, Urges the Kremlin to Not Issue Nuclear Threats: Report

China on Friday warned Russia against threatening to use nuclear weapons during its so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua.

This is a marginal change in its stance as it strongly supports Moscow and the position Russia takes in global forums. The warning came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

Both leaders agreed to oppose the use or threat of use of nukes. Xi Jinping said the international community should oppose the use of nuclear weapons and condemn the threats of use of nuclear weapons. Xi said that a nuclear crisis in Eurasia must be prevented.

“We agree that nuclear threats are extremely dangerous. The use of such weapons would cross a red line,” Scholz was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

This rebuke comes shortly after China said it would deepen its cooperation with Russia across all levels. Experts speaking to WSJ said the statement could have been made to curry favour with the EU or Germany and also said that even if Beijing opposed the use of nukes at the meeting, its ability or will to deter the Kremlin from using nukes is questionable.

Xi Jinping also said that efforts should be made for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and avoiding a greater humanitarian crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled and indirect threats regarding using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine or against those supporting the country has caused concern.

Former president and Russian security council member Dmitry Medvedev has been direct in his warnings, though, they have said that it will only be used if Russia senses a threat to its existence.

However, at the Valdai Discussions in Moscow, last month, Putin toned down on his nuclear threats and said there is no need to use nuclear weapons and accused the West of threatening Russia’s sovereignty and spreading Russophobia.

The WSJ report said that Russia’s armed forces may have as many as 2,000 so-called tactical nuclear weapons stored in special locations across the country and some of those are located close to Ukraine.

They may have smaller yields than the warheads present in the US’ and Russian nuclear arsenals but have the ability to wreak more damage than conventional weapons.

