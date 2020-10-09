China Joining COVAX Boosts Bid To Ensure Fair Access To Vaccine - GAVI Tells Reuters

GENEVA: China has joined the COVAX vaccine facility, becoming the 170th country to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to rich and poor countries alike, the GAVI vaccine alliance said in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

“This is fantastic news, which gives even more momentum to our efforts to ensure global, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Seth Berkley, Gavi ceo.

The move means China “will be procuring vaccines through the facility for a proportion of their own population, just as with other countries that have joined”, a spokesman said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor