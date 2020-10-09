Next Story
China Joining COVAX Boosts Bid To Ensure Fair Access To Vaccine - GAVI Tells Reuters
China has joined the COVAX vaccine facility, becoming the 170th country to support equitable access to COVID19 vaccines to rich and poor countries alike, the GAVI vaccine alliance said in a statement to Reuters on Friday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: October 9, 2020, 1:22 PM IST

“This is fantastic news, which gives even more momentum to our efforts to ensure global, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Seth Berkley, Gavi ceo.
The move means China “will be procuring vaccines through the facility for a proportion of their own population, just as with other countries that have joined”, a spokesman said.
