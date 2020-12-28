News18 Logo

News18» News»World»China Launches Remote Sensing Satellite 'Yoagan-33'
1-MIN READ

China Launches Remote Sensing Satellite 'Yoagan-33'

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday. The satellite was launched on Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit. The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit. The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.


