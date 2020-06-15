China Locks Down 10 More Beijing Localities to Curb New Coronavirus Cluster Linked to Food Market

China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

A Beijing district official said on Saturday the district was in "wartime emergency mode" following a spike in novel coronavirus cases centered around the major wholesale market there.

Chu Junwei, an official of Beijing's Fengtai district, said at a briefing that throat swabs from 45 people, out of 517 tested at the district's Xinfadi market, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Beijing will suspend sports events and inter-provincial tourism, effective immediately, a city spokesman said at the same briefing.