English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Logs Hottest National Average Summer Temperature in 57 Years: Report
A total of 55 weather stations posted record high daily temperatures, said Xinhua, citing Zhang Zuqiang, director of the emergency relief and public service department of China Meteorological Administration.
The skyline of Beijing's central business area is seen on a sunny day, China (Reuters)
Loading...
Shanghai: China's national average temperature hit 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) this summer, the highest since 1961, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
A total of 55 weather stations posted record high daily temperatures, said Xinhua, citing Zhang Zuqiang, director of the emergency relief and public service department of China Meteorological Administration.
In contrast with normal years, the national average temperature from June to Aug was one degree higher and the hotter weather lasted longer and caused more extreme weather, Zhang added.
Some 93 weather stations reported extreme high temperatures mostly in Jilin, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Hubei, and Shandong provinces.
Zhang said the high temperatures in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River were damaging to crops. The lower area around the Yangtze River is one of China's key regions for rice, its most important food grain.
Also Watch
A total of 55 weather stations posted record high daily temperatures, said Xinhua, citing Zhang Zuqiang, director of the emergency relief and public service department of China Meteorological Administration.
In contrast with normal years, the national average temperature from June to Aug was one degree higher and the hotter weather lasted longer and caused more extreme weather, Zhang added.
Some 93 weather stations reported extreme high temperatures mostly in Jilin, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Hubei, and Shandong provinces.
Zhang said the high temperatures in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River were damaging to crops. The lower area around the Yangtze River is one of China's key regions for rice, its most important food grain.
Also Watch
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- Rare Apple 1 Computer Created by Steve Jobs Heads to Auction on Sept 25, Could Fetch $300,000
- How a Writer Got Folks on Twitter to Raise Over Rs 10 Lakh for Kerala, in Exchange for Limericks
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...