China mainland reports 30 new coronavirus cases on August 13 vs 19 a day earlier

SHANGHAI China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

It also said 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Thursday, up from 20 the day before.

Also Watch Assam Government Issues Unlock Guidelines | Top Stories At 12 PM | CNN News18

China’s total number of cases now stands at 84,786. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor