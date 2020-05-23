China Must Adhere to Multilateralism, Market Forces, Says President Xi Jinping
FILE PHOTO: A giant screen displays news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
He also said China must let the market play a decisive role in allocating resources and not return to the old path of a planned economy.
China must adhere to multilateralism and remain open even though protectionist thinking is on the rise internationally, state broadcaster reported the country's President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, state media reported.
He made the comments on the sidelines of the country's annual meeting of parliament.
