WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Must Adhere to Multilateralism, Market Forces, Says President Xi Jinping

FILE PHOTO: A giant screen displays news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

FILE PHOTO: A giant screen displays news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

He also said China must let the market play a decisive role in allocating resources and not return to the old path of a planned economy.

  • Reuters Shanghai
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Share this:

China must adhere to multilateralism and remain open even though protectionist thinking is on the rise internationally, state broadcaster reported the country's President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, state media reported.

He made the comments on the sidelines of the country's annual meeting of parliament.

He also said China must let the market play a decisive role in allocating resources and not return to the old path of a planned economy.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading