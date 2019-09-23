China Opens Visa Center in Lahore, Works on for Peshawar Office

Lahore: China opened its first visa application service center in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, on Monday, even as efforts are on for a similar facility in Peshawar city.

Lahore has become the third Pakistani city with a Chinese visa centre, the other two offices are in Islamabad and Karachi, Geo News reported.

The Lahore centre was inaugurated by Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing, in the presence of Chinese Lahore Consul General Long Dingbin, Deputy Consul General Peng Zhengwu and officials from the Punjab government, the report said.

On the occasion, Zhengwu said, "Earlier residents of Lahore had to travel to Islamabad to apply for a visa to China. This new place will provide enormous relief to businessmen and visitors."

The Lahore visa center will handle visa applications to China and special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macao but the final approval will come from the Islamabad office. The Lahore office will only collect documents and forward requests, the report said.

On Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced his government would soon open a visa center in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to boost trade activity.

