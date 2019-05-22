China, Pakistan Agree to Enhance Communication and Co-op For 'Greater Progress'

China and Pakistan have agreed to enhance communication and cooperation for "greater progress" in their all-weather strategic ties as the two countries celebrated 68 years of diplomatic relations."Both sides are satisfied with our bilateral relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here in response to a question on both the countries celebrating the 68th year of establishment of their diplomatic relations.He said both the countries have "agreed to enhance our communication and cooperation for greater progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for a close community of shared future for us."Pakistan, a close ally of China, established diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1951, a year after India recognised the Communist nation 1950.