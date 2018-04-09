English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Pakistan Economic Corridor Being Extended to Afghanistan: Report
China in December had unveiled its plans to extend the USD 50 billion CPEC to Afghanistan which has sparked concerns in India.
The $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor links China's restive Xinjiang region to the southern Pakistani port Gwadar, built with Chinese funding. (File Image)
Beijing: The controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - the flagship project of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - is being extended to Afghanistan, a study report said on Monday.
The BRI has injected "fresh vitality" to Asia's economic cooperation and helped the continent to reshape its international relations, said the Asian Competitiveness Annual Report 2018 released here on the sidelines of China's Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference.
China in December had unveiled its plans to extend the USD 50 billion CPEC to Afghanistan which has sparked concerns in India.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with his Pakistan and Afghan counterparts had offered to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.
"China and Pakistan are willing to look at with Afghanistan, on the basis of win-win, mutually beneficial principles, using an appropriate means to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan," Wang had said at the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting.
The BFA was formed by China in 2001 on the lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and holds its meeting every year.
This year's forum to be held till April 11 has opened at Boao on Monday a coastal town in the southern island province of Hainan. President Xi Jinping is due to address the conference.
"China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, has not only improved local infrastructure but also is extending toward Afghanistan, reducing poverty, the hotbed of terrorism, and bringing better prospects for local people's lives," state-run
Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
The multi-billion-dollar BRI, the pet project of Xi has become a major stumbling block in India-China relations as CPEC has been listed as its "flagship project".
India has protested to China over CPEC, which is being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Outlining India's concerns on BRI, Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post recently that "when we talk about development projects or connectivity projects, they must be transparent, fair and equal. There are certain internationally accepted norms for such projects".
"If a project meets those norms, we will be happy to take part in it. One of the norms is the project should not violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a country. Unfortunately, there is this thing called CPEC, which is called a flagship project of BRI which violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, we oppose it," he said.
Earlier, he told state-run Global Times that both countries should resolve differences. "This is a major problem for us. We need to talk about it, not push it under the carpet," he said.
Also Watch
The BRI has injected "fresh vitality" to Asia's economic cooperation and helped the continent to reshape its international relations, said the Asian Competitiveness Annual Report 2018 released here on the sidelines of China's Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference.
China in December had unveiled its plans to extend the USD 50 billion CPEC to Afghanistan which has sparked concerns in India.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with his Pakistan and Afghan counterparts had offered to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.
"China and Pakistan are willing to look at with Afghanistan, on the basis of win-win, mutually beneficial principles, using an appropriate means to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan," Wang had said at the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting.
The BFA was formed by China in 2001 on the lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and holds its meeting every year.
This year's forum to be held till April 11 has opened at Boao on Monday a coastal town in the southern island province of Hainan. President Xi Jinping is due to address the conference.
"China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, has not only improved local infrastructure but also is extending toward Afghanistan, reducing poverty, the hotbed of terrorism, and bringing better prospects for local people's lives," state-run
Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
The multi-billion-dollar BRI, the pet project of Xi has become a major stumbling block in India-China relations as CPEC has been listed as its "flagship project".
India has protested to China over CPEC, which is being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Outlining India's concerns on BRI, Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post recently that "when we talk about development projects or connectivity projects, they must be transparent, fair and equal. There are certain internationally accepted norms for such projects".
"If a project meets those norms, we will be happy to take part in it. One of the norms is the project should not violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a country. Unfortunately, there is this thing called CPEC, which is called a flagship project of BRI which violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, we oppose it," he said.
Earlier, he told state-run Global Times that both countries should resolve differences. "This is a major problem for us. We need to talk about it, not push it under the carpet," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|32
|26
|28
|86
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed
- WrestleMania 34: Undertaker Returns, AJ Styles Retains Title And WWE Sets Attendance Record
- IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Goes Past Kohli and Warner to Rank Third in List of Most Sixes
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- No Membership for Actress Sri Reddy Who Stripped in Public, Says Telugu Film Association