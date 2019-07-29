China, Pakistan to Strengthen Anti-terrorism, Security Cooperation
Beijing: China will strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the CPEC, a top Chinese official said on Monday.
Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the party, made the remarks while meeting Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. India has conveyed its protest to China as the CPEC traversed through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Hailing the two countries as "iron friends," Guo called for implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to foster a closer community with a shared future.
The Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organisations and projects in Pakistan, Zubair said.
