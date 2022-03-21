CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Mountain Fire Caused' as Plane Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes in China, Several Feared Dead

A screenshot of the video showing the mountain fire created by the plane crash in China. (Photo: Twitter/@ShanghaiEye)

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and 'caused a mountain fire', CCTV said

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and “caused a mountain fire“, CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau. The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

CCTV said a “China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff. There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

(details awaited)

first published:March 21, 2022, 14:02 IST