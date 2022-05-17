CHANGE LANGUAGE
China Plane Crash: Flight Data from Black Box Indicates Someone Intentionally Crashed Jet, Says Report
1-MIN READ

China Plane Crash: Flight Data from Black Box Indicates Someone Intentionally Crashed Jet, Says Report

A screenshot of the video showing the mountain fire created by the plane crash in China. (Photo: Twitter/@ShanghaiEye)

In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years

Flight data from a black box recovered from a China Eastern jet that crashed earlier this year indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with US officials' preliminary assessment.

The company and the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China’s deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

Shares of Boeing were up 5.1 per cent in the afternoon trade.

first published:May 17, 2022, 23:37 IST