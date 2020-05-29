WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Plans to Extend Curbs on International Flights until June 30: US Embassy

(Representative image)

(Representative image)

US airlines are not flying to China at all because they suspended services before the Civil Aviation Administration of China(CAAC) adopted the flight curbs.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
Share this:

Beijing: Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the US embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday.

China has drastically cut such flights since March to allay concerns over infections brought by arriving passengers. A so-called "Five One" policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China.

Washington last week accused Beijing of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China. The US Transportation Department said in an order published on a US government website that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June.

US airlines are not flying to China at all because they suspended services before the Civil Aviation Administration of China(CAAC) adopted the flight curbs.

When asked about the US embassy statement, a CAAC news department official told Reuters there is no change to the existing rules.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading