English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Praises Pakistan’s ‘Restraint’ Amid Tensions With India
Visiting Pakistan on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said Beijing and Islamabad were "all weather" strategic partners and that they always supported each other.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Beijing: China has praised Pakistan's "restraint" and willingness to talk with India to ease tensions between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir last month.
Pakistan is facing pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans.
The incident led to the most serious conflict in years between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with cross-border air strikes and a dogfight over the skies of Kashmir. The crisis eased after Pakistan returned IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday.
Visiting Pakistan on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said Beijing and Islamabad were "all weather" strategic partners and that they always supported each other, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"China has paid close attention to the present situation between Pakistan and India, and appreciates Pakistan's remaining calm and exercising restraint from the beginning, and persisting in pushing to lower the temperature with India via dialogue," the ministry paraphrased Kong as saying.
China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and does not want to see "acts that violate the norms of international relations", Kong added.
"China calls on Pakistan and India to refrain from taking actions that aggravate the situation, show goodwill and flexibility, launch dialogue as soon as possible, and work together to maintain regional peace and stability," he said.
China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard, Kong added.
The ministry said Kong had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Pakistan is facing pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans.
The incident led to the most serious conflict in years between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with cross-border air strikes and a dogfight over the skies of Kashmir. The crisis eased after Pakistan returned IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday.
Visiting Pakistan on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said Beijing and Islamabad were "all weather" strategic partners and that they always supported each other, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"China has paid close attention to the present situation between Pakistan and India, and appreciates Pakistan's remaining calm and exercising restraint from the beginning, and persisting in pushing to lower the temperature with India via dialogue," the ministry paraphrased Kong as saying.
China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and does not want to see "acts that violate the norms of international relations", Kong added.
"China calls on Pakistan and India to refrain from taking actions that aggravate the situation, show goodwill and flexibility, launch dialogue as soon as possible, and work together to maintain regional peace and stability," he said.
China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard, Kong added.
The ministry said Kong had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Memes
- School Textbooks in Rajasthan to Soon Carry Chapter on IAF Pilot Abhinandan
- All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.69 Lakh, Receives 1100 Bookings
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results