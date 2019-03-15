English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China President Xi Jinping 'Afraid' Trump May Walk Away From Trade Deal
The US President on Wednesday had dangled the prospect of walking away if the ultimate trade agreement isn't to his liking.
File image of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser says China's president is "afraid" to sit down with Trump until their countries finalize a trade deal.
Larry Kudlow, director of the White House's National Economic Council, says Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) wants everything agreed to before meeting with Trump because "he's afraid Trump might not like it and walk away." Kudlow says Xi wants a signing ceremony, not a negotiating session.
Kudlow addressed the trade talks during an appearance Thursday in Washington. He says more work is needed to reach a deal.
Trump on Wednesday dangled the prospect of walking away if the ultimate trade agreement isn't to his liking.
Last month, Trump cut short a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un after they failed to agree on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
