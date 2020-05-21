WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Proposes Law to Limit Hong Kong Opposition Activity

Pan-democratic legislators surround pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong. (Reuters)

Pan-democratic legislators surround pro-China legislator Starry Lee during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong. (Reuters)

A spokesperson said the National People's Congress will deliberate a bill on "establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security".

Share this:

China's ceremonial parliament will consider legislation that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said on Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territory's own legislative body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity Beijing considers subversive.


Zhang Yesui said the National People's Congress will deliberate a bill on "establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security".


Such a move has long been under consideration but was hastened by months of anti-government protests last year in the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.

Zhang's comments at a news conference came on the eve of the opening of the congress's annual session.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading