China Protest Updates: Demonstrations Against Xi Over Covid Policy Continue in Major Cities on Day 2; Social Media Censored

China Protest Updates: China began to curb the ongoing protest against Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy by censoring social media and any news about the rallies. The protests have spilled into a second night and spread to the biggest cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan.

Sunday saw people take to the streets in several major cities across China to call for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms, in a wave of nationwide protests not seen since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 were crushed.

The protests have also featured prominent calls for greater political freedoms — with some even demanding the resignation of China’s President Xi Jinping, recently re-appointed to an unprecedented third term as the country’s leader.

Here are the latest updates on the China protests:

- China posted another record high Covid-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests across the country over restrictive coronavirus curbs, in scenes unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

- The BBC said on Sunday one of its journalists in China had been arrested and beaten by police while covering protests against the country’s zero-Covid policy.

- China’s state broadcaster is cutting close-up shots of maskless fans at the Qatar World Cup, after early coverage sparked anger at home where street protests have erupted over harsh Covid-19 restrictions.

- During the weekend, protesters in cities including Wuhan and Lanzhou overturned Covid testing facilities, while students gathered on campuses across China in actions that were sparked by anger over an apartment fire late last week in the far western city of Urumqi that killed 10 people.

- A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang region, has become a catalyst for public anger, with many blaming Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.

- Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night and spread to several cities, with police taking away a busload of protesters.

- The protests also spread to dozens of university campuses around the country in an unprecedented challenge to the Communist Party on a scale unseen in decades. While hundreds of students protested in Tsinghua University, anti-Covid slogans had been graffitied on a wall in Peking University.

