China Provides Medical Supplies to Nepal Army to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Buddhist monks during a COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal (Photo Credit: AP)

Buddhist monks during a COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal (Photo Credit: AP)



  • PTI Kathmandu
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
China on Wednesday provided medical equipment to Nepal's Army to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected around 219 people in the Himalayan nation.

The medical supplies reached here from Beijing in an aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over the medical goods to Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa during a function at the Nepal Army headquarters here

The medical supplies gifted by China includes Personal Protective Equipment, N-95 Masks and other medical equipment, according to a Nepal Army Headquarters press release.

Nepal on Wednesday registered its highest spike in the number of coronavirus cases with 85 new infections within a day, including 26 from the Indo-Nepal border area, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 219.

Nepal, which is under nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with no deaths.

