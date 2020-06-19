China Publishes Coronavirus Genome Data from Latest Beijing Covid-19 Outbreak
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road near a shopping complex, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organisation, which had previously sought access to the data.
China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed on Friday.
