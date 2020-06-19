WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Publishes Coronavirus Genome Data from Latest Beijing Covid-19 Outbreak

A man wearing a face mask crosses a road near a shopping complex, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man wearing a face mask crosses a road near a shopping complex, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organisation, which had previously sought access to the data.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Share this:

China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed on Friday.

State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organisation, which had previously sought access to the data.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading