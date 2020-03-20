English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

China Ready to Boost International Cooperation to Combat Coronavirus, Xi Tells Putin

File photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a protective face mask waves as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing. (Image: AP)

The Chinese President said that Beijing has the 'confidence, capacity, and certainty' to achieve the 'ultimate victory' over the pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
Beijing: China is prepared to "work with all other countries" to intensify the global fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, state media on Friday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying.


Xi made the comments in a late-night telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.


The Chinese leader said Beijing was "willing to make concerted efforts with Russia and all other countries to... safeguard global public health security," the report added.


"China has the confidence, capacity and certainty to achieve the ultimate victory over the epidemic," Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Putin.


The disease, which has now claimed more than 9,800 lives worldwide, first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.


It has since spread to 158 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.


China has faced criticism for not acting quickly enough — and not disclosing enough information — as the outbreak erupted.


"Certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did," US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

